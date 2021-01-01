From l'oreal

L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara

$10.99
In stock
Buy at ulta

Description

Telescopic Mascara - L'Oral Telescopic Mascara enhances your lashes with legendary length and ultimate definition. Benefits Lengthening mascara for up to 60% longer lashes Fragrance-free Ophthalmologist-tested and allergy-tested Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers Features Smooth formula applies easily and smoothly Flexible Precision elastomer brush visibly lengthens lashes up to 60% The comb side of the brush precisely separates lashes for a clump-free result - Telescopic Mascara

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com