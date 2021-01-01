Telegant Folding Drying Rack

This product provide the convenience of a drying rack in the discreet pack-able of a towel bar. The innovative, collapsible design allows you to have multiple drying lines in an instant—when you need it. It has 5 collapsible rails that slide effortlessly in and out of the case. Those 5 rails can hold up to 27 lbs. That is significant. It means that you can hang your sweaters as easily as your delicates. Rails are powder coated stainless steel rods, so they are strong and smooth and won’t snag delicate clothing or linens.