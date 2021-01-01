Lancôme 420 Bisque N Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick. What it is: This oil-free, highly pigmented long wear makeup stick delivers buildable coverage with a natural-looking matte finish for ultra-versatile application: use as a foundation, for touch-ups, as a spot concealer, or to contour. What it does: For those long days, full coverage, comfortable long wear‚ when you need it, where you need it. The foundation's innovative extreme long-wear formula gives all skin tones a flawless, complexion-perfecting coverage. Its ultra-lightweight powder-cr¨me texture blends smoothly for a traceless, second-skin result. Made with porous polymers that absorb excess oils, it leaves the skin looking flawless and shine-free. Plus, with ambora extract, it helps to reduce the appearance of redness. This formula is transfer-resistant and smudge-resistant, so the color-true coverage stays on all day long. Suitable for all skin type, even sensitive skin. This pigment-rich makeup stick is infinitely versatile‚ with ample coverage to use as a concealer, an even glide for custom contouring, and perfect portability to take with you on the go, it goes beyond your average foundation. What else you need to know: All day color wear. All day comfort. Oil-free, fragrance-free, transfer-resistant, smudge-resistant. Non-comedogenic. Tested under dermatological conditions. For all skin types, suitable for sensitive skin. Broad Spectrum SPF 21 Sunscreen. Its 20 shades were developed based on real skin tones so that everyone can find the perfect match. Suggested Usage - Step 1: Prep your foundation with La Base Pro Pore Eraser or Visionnaire 1-Minute Blur for an ultra-smooth, longer-wearing result. - Step 2: Apply Teint Idole Makeup Stick with a brush, makeup sponge, your fingers, or directly onto the skin, depending on your preferred method of application. When using a foundation brush, lightly feather the product, starting at the center of your face or where you see the most discoloration, and blend outward. Or, apply using fingers, blending with a cross-hatch pattern. As a concealer, apply where needed to spot treat and conceal imperfections. Using your finger or a brush, apply in a stippling motion for best results. To contour, pick a shade 2-3 shades darker than your base complexion, then apply and blend to sculpt and define your features.