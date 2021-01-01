Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation 420 Bisque N 1 oz/ 30 mL

A 24-hour, oil-free, buildable, full-coverage foundation for a natural-matte finish that's lightweight, breathable, and transfer resistant in an array of shades. Coverage: Full Finish: MatteFormulation: Liquid Highlighted Ingredients: - Eternalsoft Polymers: Provide increased level of comfort for ultra-long wear. What Else You Need to Know: This oil-free foundation glides on seamlessly to cover imperfections without oxidizing, fading, caking, or creasing for smooth, flawless-looking skin all day. It is available in over 50 shades with warm, neutral, and cool undertones.