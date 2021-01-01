From williston forge
Tehama Brown Area Rug
Flare it up with subtle shades of gray and a punch of exotic color. Make your fashion statement without saying a word. Designed with today's hottest and most transecting designs and color pallets, these carpets will escalate any rooms décor to a whole new level. Expertly blended shades of grey, subtle and sexy, highlighted by an exotic eye catching color like honeybee yellow, aquatic blue, spicy red, lightning purple, citron orange, and sensual chocolates. Woven using drop-stitch techniques, this rug has variable pile and shading density and carve effects to create a distinctive look and feel. High density ultra-soft high pile will ensure a comfortable cushioned space for your enjoyment. Ideal for: living room, family room, dining room, bedroom, office, kitchen, den, library, bathroom, exercise room, kids room, nursery, baby room, hallway, entry ways, etc. Please note: Color may vary from actual rug color due to lighting when taking the picture and or how the customers monitor shows colors Rug Size: 5' x 6'11"