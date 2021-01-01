From veronica beard
Veronica Beard Tedi Paperbag Waist Trousers
Advertisement
Crafted of crisp cotton with a hint of stretch, these slouchy trousers are topped with an elasticized paperbag waist and finished with button-trimmed cuffs. Elasticized paperbag waist with belt loops Exposed button fly Waist seam pockets Elasticized cuffs with button trim Back patch pockets Cotton/elastane Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT Straight-leg silhouette Rise, about 12.5" Inseam, about 26.5" Leg opening, about 9.5" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Veronica Beard > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Veronica Beard. Color: Army Green. Size: 25.