Techni Mobili Stylish Mid-Back Mesh Office Chair With Adjustable Padded Flip-Up Arms And Techniflex Upholstery

Poduct Description:COLOR : BlackMATERIALS : Polyurethane, Polyester Mesh, Nylon BaseProduct NET WEIGHT lbs : 33Product WIDTH inches : 25.75Product DEPTH inches : 26.75Product HEIGHT inches : 38.75-42Weight Capacity : 220 LbsCountry of Origin : ChinaSHORT DESCRIPTION : This Techni Mobili Office Chair brings a stylish and modern look to any work environment, features padded flip-up arms to fit under your table top, a breathable mid-back mesh support to keep you cool and its seat is made of Techniflex upholstery, it is height adjustable and reclines for optimal comfort.LONG DESCRIPTION : This Techni Mobili Stylish Mid-Back Mesh Office Chair is a modern seat made of TechniFlex upholstery, has many features such as padded flip-up armrests, pneumatic seat height adjustment and a tilt tension control for reclining. Can comfortably fit people with up to 220lbs. Sits on large durable nylon base with non-marking nylon casters. It is ready and easy to assemble. Color: Black