From bouncetable
Techni Mobili Contempo Clear Glass Top Computer Desk With Pull Out Keyboard Panel, Clear
Advertisement
COLOR : ClearMATERIALS : Tempered Glass, Steel FrameUPC : 815764013780Product NET WEIGHT lbs. : 50Product WIDTH inches : 43.25Product DEPTH inches : 22.5Product HEIGHT inches : 29.5Weight Capacity : 110 LbsCountry of Origin : China (Taiwan)SHORT DESCRIPTION : The Techni Mobili Glass-Top Computer Desk features a pull-out keyboard panel and an ample work space, bringing a crisp and smart ambiance to any office with it's curved and stylish leg frames.LONG DESCRIPTION : The contempo style of this Techni Mobili Glass-Top Computer Desk brings a crisp and smart ambiance to any office. It features a heavy-duty 8 mm tempered safety glass desktop, the stylish lines of a curved scratch-resistant powder-coated steel frame, and a pull-out keyboard panel with moisture resistant PVC laminate veneer in a Mahogany finish. With its compact footprint you can furnish your workspace with style and efficiency. The desktop has a 110 lbs. weight capacity and the keyboard shelf has a 33 lbs. weight capacity. It is ready and easy to assemble. Color: Clear Glass & Mahogany KeyboardFeature 1 : Heavy-duty 8mm tempered safety clear glass desktopFeature 2 : Curved scratch resistant powder-coated steel legsFeature 3 : Pull-out keyboard tray with moisture resistant PVC laminate veneer in mahogany finishFeature 4 : 5 Year Limited WarrantyFeature 5 : Ships in 1 box