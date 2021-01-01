From tech lighting
Tech Viaggio 6-Light 3000K LED 27" Wall Sconce in Opal/Brass
The Viaggio 5-Light Sconce by Tech Lighting features an artistic cluster of glass orbs that seemingly hover along the wall to create a sense of celestial movement. A sleek black body contrasts against either sold brass arms with white glass globes or polished nickel arms with mirrored smoke glass globes for a rich and stunning finish, either finish delivers a soft wash of glare-free illumination onto surrounding surfaces. The Viaggio sconce scales at 24” in height and 12” in width making it ideal for hallway lighting, foyer lighting and bedroom lighting. The Viaggio can carry into other areas of your space as this collection is available as a suspension, linear, and flush mount. Available lamping options include fully-dimmable energy efficient LEDs or no-lamp, leaving you the option to light the Viaggio with your preferred lamping.No Lamp Opal glass rated for (6) 5 watt max. G9 Bi-Pin lamp (Not Included). No Lamp Smoke glass rated for (6) 5 watt max. candelabra base E12 lamp (Not Included). LED Opal glass version includes (6) 120 volt 4.5 watt, 303 delivered lumens (1515 total delivered lumens), 3000K, LED G9 Bi-Pin lamps. Smoke glass version includes (6) 120 volt 2 watt, 114 delivered lumens (570 total delivered lumens), 2700K, candelabra base LED E12 lamp. Dimmable with LED compatible dimmer. Artistic sense of celestial travelClustered mid-century modern design styleOptional high performance, energy efficient LED lamping. 2700 and 3000K Color Temp and 90 CRIComplementary Viaggio suspension, pendant and flush mount fixtures also available by Tech LightingIdeal for hallway, bedroom and living room lighting applicationsProtected by a 1-year warranty