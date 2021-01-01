From tech lighting
Tech Sedona 12-Light 2700K LED Contemporary Chandelier in Aged Brass and Clear
The Sedona Triple chandelier from Tech Lighting perhaps is best described as a deconstructed modern chandelier, where four glass orbs are each suspended from the sleek branchlike central hub via contrasting textured cloth covered cords to make a distinctly alluring visual statement. While each transparent clear or transparent smoke glass orb is perfectly spherical and smooth on the exterior surface, the interior surface features gradually thickening bands of glass which are artfully crafted by talented artisans to add alluring visual interest and dimension to your space. Whether you select the single, double or triple chandelier, you are sure to find a option perfect for your kitchen island lighting, dining room lighting or living room lighting application. Its two fully dimmable vintage tubular style LED lamping options are not only energy efficient, but also allow you to customize these pendant lights to your desired ambiance.Rated for up to (12) 60 watt max E26 medium based lamp (Lamp Not Included). LED includes (12) 3.5 watt, 3600 delivered lumens 2700K, medium base LED vintage radio lamp. Fixture provided with five feet of variable rigid stems (includes four 12" stems & two 6" stems). Ships with 9 inches of field-cuttable black cloth cord. Dimmable with most LED compatible ELV and TRIAC dimmers.Add a touch of elegant contemporary style to any space with this beautiful collection of chandeliersA variety of sizes allow you to customize the Sedona LED chandelier to your spaceâs needsComplementary pendant lights and wall sconce light also available from Tech Lighting Fully dimmable LED lamping options to create the desired ambianceShips with choice of LED lamps included saving you time and moneyProtected by a 1-year warranty