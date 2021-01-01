Team Santa Christmas Funny Family Matching Pajamas Xmas T-Shirt

Team Santa Christmas Funny Family Matching Pajamas Xmas. Funny Xmas outfit showing Santa Claus hat for Santa lovers, Santa crew or Santa team mens womens kids who love Christmas, Santa, reindeers, snowman or Christmas trees on Christmas holiday spirits. Perfect Xmas present gift idea for kids, boys, girls, youth, men, or womens in your family who love Santa and gather around the Xmas tree on Christmas eve. Family clothes for winter festive season. Funny Christmas costume PJ to wear for Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem