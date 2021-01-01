Proud Family Team Gift Items Clothing & Apparel Team Lopez Lifetime Member - Proud Family Name Surname Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Funny quote item with your surname or last name. For a wedding celebration, meeting, bbq, game, first day at school, graduation, party, vacation, outing, getaway, anniversary, cruise, camping trip or sports event. Support the whole proud family team. Perfect birthday, father's or mother's day gift or Christmas present for your mom, dad, grandpa, grandma, husband, wife, little sister, big brother, uncle, aunt, son, daughter, granddaughter, grandson, nephew, niece, cousin, bestie, best friend or friends. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only