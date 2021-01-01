Happy Eden Co Team First Grade Is Groovy 1st Gr Teacher Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

First grade is groovy design features a cute retro vintage design great for your team to use or wear for Field Day, Field Trips, or any other school event for teachers! Buy it for first grade teachers! Celebrate the first day of school or the last day of school! Fun way to build camaraderie with teacher teams and your classroom. Great classroom or grade level gift for school staff!! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only