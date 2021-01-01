Ethnicraft Teak Circle Outdoor Dining Table - Color: Brown - Size: 54 In

Share some company, a few refreshments, and a breath of fresh air with the Teak Circle Outdoor Dining Table from Ethnicraft. It's the table that inspires you to spend a little extra time outdoors, feeling a gentle breeze and the comforting warmth of the sun. This teak wood construction stays solid through the seasons as it's packed with weather-resistant properties. The sense of craftsmanship instantly hits you with a glance at the interlocking base, an element with a sculptural look. You'll be sharing conversations over the inviting circular tabletop. The slatted design makes for a classic aesthetic and functionally serves to make cleanup a breeze. The teak wood's natural grain travels throughout the piece, bringing a familiar warmth and texture. Color: Brown. Additional Color: Teak.