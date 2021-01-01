Loloi II Teagan Area Rug, 1'-6" x 1'-6" Sample Swatch, Natural/LT. Grey

Advertisement
The Teagan collection offers classic yet contemporary designs with an elevated neutral color palette Power-loomed in Turkey of polypropylene and polyester, these affordable designs provide a pile that feels incredible underfoot and looks timeless in any room The availability in a variety of sizes offers a great choice for living rooms, dining rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, entries, stairways, hallways, bathroom and offices Rug pad not included but highly recommended. Please purchase padding for added comfort, rug longevity and floor protection Clean spills immediately by blotting with a clean, dry sponge or cloth. Appropriate rug pad is highly recommended on all surfaces to prevent slipping, add Cushion, and improve durability. For vacuuming, use a vacuum cleaner without a beater bar or one where you can set the bar to the highest pile setting. If your vacuum has variable power settings, Set on low. Vacuum full length of the rug, turn and repeat to the next area, rather than Back and forth motion.