From speducator teaching superpower educator

Teaching Is My Superpower - SPED Superhero Teacher Educator T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Teachers taught us everything we know today and prepared us for life. That's why they are the best superheroes, ready to teach us to literature, maths, biology, chemistry, art or music. They have the superpower to teach. Gift for your favorite teacher Awesome teaching design for women, men and teachers that love teaching, equal if math teacher, kindergarten teacher, music teacher or English teacher. Perfect for 100 days of school or back to school. Cool teacher appreciation gift Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com