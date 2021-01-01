Teaching Assistants - Heroes for Teachers Cute Premium T-Shirt

Do you work as a teaching assistant in an elementary or middle school? Grab this cute heart teacher's assistant design and make the teachers laugh! This Teaching Assistants - Heros for Teachers also makes a great appreciation or Back to School Gift for your co-worker or friend. Quote says "Teaching Assistants Were Created Because Teachers Need Heroes Too" This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.