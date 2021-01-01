Fiction writer. Gift for authors, students, teachers T-Shirt

Fiction writer. Gift for authors, students, teachers, librarians, mom, dad or anyone who loves reading. Wear on vacation, shopping, running errands on the weekends or going to the gym. Share with family and friends on social media. Fiction writer. Gift for authors, students, teachers, librarians, mom, dad or anyone who loves reading. Wear on vacation, shopping, running errands on the weekends or going to the gym. Share with family and friends on social media. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem