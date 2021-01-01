SVS Teacher Quotes Teachers Can Do Virtually Anything Funny Teaching Online Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Inspiring quote "Teachers Can Do Virtually Anything" will make teacher friends smile during social distancing. Great idea for moms, wife, daughter, sister or coworker doing distance learning, remote instruction or virtual elearning for school or college. Bold design in classic red, yellow and blue school colors make this a perfect design for women or men who teach online. Get yours today! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only