Math Gifts for Women Teacher Teacher Funny Design for Women Math is My Jam Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Math is my jam design is perfect for a math teacher. Wear this math teacher design while teaching mathematics in the classroom. Cute Math design is perfect math teacher design for first day of school or last day of school. Funny Math Gift idea for Women Teachers makes a great teacher appreciation gift idea. Lesson plans, late night conferences and teacher meetings will be much more fun in a design like this. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only