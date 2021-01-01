From unicorn teacher apparel and accessories
Teacher Appreciation Magical Unicorn Teacher Tote Bag
This fun and whimsical novelty design says unicorn teacher like a regular teacher only more magical. Flowers, eyelashes, ears and a horn complete the graphic. Perfect for teachers that also have a love for unicorns. Great for Teacher Appreciation Week, first day of school, back to school or anytime you want to show how much you enjoy teaching. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.