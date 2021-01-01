From teach inspire love leopard rainbow teacher
Teach Love Inspire Cute Heart Sunflower Leopard Rainbow Tote Bag
Advertisement
Teach Love Inspire Cute Heart Sunflower Leopard Rainbow Gift teacher tee, Gift 1st grade, 2nd grade, 3rd grade, 4th grade, 5th grade, preschool, pre-k, middle school, high school teacher, First Day of School, Back to School Perfect gift for teacher Can be great for women and men For back to school makes a present for Christmas or the end of the school year. Teacher Appreciation gift. Teacher life. 100th day of school. graduation day. Teacher Crew. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.