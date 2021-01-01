From zinus
Zinus Green Tea Pressure Relief 10 Inch Medium Smooth Top Full Memory Foam Mattress
Advertisement
Falling and staying asleep on top of our Green Tea Pressure Relief Mattress is entirely painless - literally and figuratively! Developed with our zoned pressure-relief foam, this mattress uses a layer of foam with permeable zones to target areas of the body that need the most support, like your hips and shoulders. In addition to providing extra pressure-relieving softness, this system lets air circulate, ensuring that your bed doesn't hold onto any excess heat. Pair this revolutionary system with our amazingly fresh green tea-infused memory foam, and you get a mattress that hugs you to sleep each night, all while smelling as clean as the day you brought it home. To give you the most confident rest possible, the Pressure Relief Mattress comes with CertiPUR-US Certified foams and a 10-year worry-free warranty. So go ahead. Take a load off knowing that this expertly engineered mattress has everything you need.