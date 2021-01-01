Food Pun T-Shirt For Men - Tea Lover Gifts Tea Men-Funny Food Shirt Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This tea shirt is a great tea lover shirt for women and tea shirt men. Proudly represent you as a foodie with this funny food tee shirt. Perfect for anyone who loves donut, pizza, fries, burger, tacos,tea or any other fast food. Tea Lover Tee Shirt Makes a great birthday, Christmas, or any special occasion gift ideas for men, women, boys, and girls who love fast food or junk foods. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only