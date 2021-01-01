From zwilling
Zwilling Tea Kettles Grey/White - Enfinigy Kettle Pro
Enfinigy Kettle Pro. An efficient addition to any kitchen collection, this sleek stainless steel kettle features double-walled insulation designed to lock in heat while keeping the outside comfortably cool. A docking base seamlessly accents existing decor and the 70o lid opening prevents direct contact with hot steam.FeaturesDouble-walled body keeps water hot longer while the outside remains cool to the touch70 lid opening prevents direct contact with hot steamSeamless stainless-steel kettle for easy, residue-free clean upDeveloped by ZWILLING in Germany, designed in Milan, Italy by Matteo Thun & Antonio RodriguezIntegrated cable winder for convenient storageProduct Details6.02'' H x 8.78'' diameterHolds 1.5 LHand washImported