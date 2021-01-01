Classy Art Tea Garden I By Douglas Framed Print Abstract Wall Art 42 in. x 18 in., Tan/Beige

This brilliant piece of art captures so much beauty and will be a lovely addition to your home decor. Pairs well with its sister piece "Tea Garden Il". This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed using a 3 in. profile made of a scratch resistant MDF coated in a color we call "Tranquil Ash". It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 30 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us. Color: Tan/Beige.