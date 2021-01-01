Generation Lighting TC1088 Logan 8 Light 37" Wide Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Generation Lighting TC1088 Logan 8 Light 37" Wide Chandelier FeaturesDesigned by Thomas O'BrienConstructed from steelComes with a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(8) maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 25-1/8"Width: 36-5/8"Depth: 36-5/8"Product Weight: 13.2 lbsWire Length: 180"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 5"Shade Depth: 5"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 5-5/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 8Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel