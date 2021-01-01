Fixture can only be installed as an up light. Requires three 60-watt E26 medium base incandescent bulbs (sold separately). UL listed in compliance with nationally recognized safety standards. This fixture is rated for damp locations, meaning it can be used in exterior or interior locations that are normally or periodically subject to condensation or moisture in, on, or adjacent to electrical equipment and includes partially protected location. Back plate dimensions - 6h x 4.5w inches. allen + roth Taylor 23.85-in W 3-Light Polished Nickel Transitional Wall Sconce | WL-2279