From currey & company
Tavey Wall Sconce by Currey & Company - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (5900-0030)
The Tavey Wall Sconce by Currey & Company features a carefully-considered blend of understated style to create a memorable design. Secured by small disc wall mounts above and below, each one extends a slender wrought iron stem to seat a single potent lamp beneath a semicylindrical linen shade. The shades simple design contrasts well with the spherical accents on each stem, while it gentles bright glare from the lamping into an even and encompassing ambiance. Bringing original designs inspired by a talented design team, Currey & Company specializes in home furnishings and lighting. Featuring natural materials like wrought iron and genuine crystal and large scale furniture that is perfectly suited to expansive residential or commercial spaces, Currey & Company collections are a favorite among designers and consumers. From its functional yet stylish storage furniture to its eclectic light fixtures and lighting accessories, Currey & Company continues its commitment to creating high quality home dÃ©cor. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Silver. Finish: Contemporary Silver Leaf