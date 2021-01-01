From contemporary home living
Set of 2 Taupe Beige Modern Style Leather-Look Dining Chair with Armrest
No need to rest your elbows on the table as these dining chairs with armrests provide a convenient place to put them while seated. Designed so that the chairs can be pushed in when not in use, the integrated armrests are set to the perfect height while sleek and comfortable. Upholstered in a white leather-look fabric with minimal stitching for a clean look, the padded back and sides curve around the cushioned seat for a soft feel. Angled and tapered chrome metal legs add a stylish appeal. Sold as a 2-piece set, these chairs have a modern-meets-retro style ideal for an eat-in kitchen or formal dining room, or as accent chairs in other rooms. Features: Set of 2 contemporary leather-look dining chair with armrest. Features low integrated armrests. Upholstered in a taupe leather-look fabric with vertical tufting. Tapered metal legs in a chrome finish. Dimensions: 33"H x 23.5"W x 17.5"L. Material(s): foam