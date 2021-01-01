From kirkland's
Taupe and Gray Nesting Accent Tables, Set of 2
Our set of Taupe and Gray Nesting Accent Tables are perfect for smaller spaces that embrace modern, minimalist style! You'll love how it has ample space to show off your faux plants and decor. Set includes two (2) nesting accent tables Large table measures 18L x 22W x 24H in. Small table measures 14.75L x 20.75W x 22H in. Crafted of wood and metal Taupe and gray wood top finish Black metal leg finish Features one (1) charging station on back C-shape base Weight capacity: 15 lbs. No assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.