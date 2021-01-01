Taubert Pendant Light by Kichler - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (43982BK)

Advertisement
The Taubert Pendant Light features a design that is clean-lined and industrial inspired. Two layered boxes serve as the frame to create a rectilinear shape. Available with a black painted finish and contrasting accents, this decorative pendant light provides ambient light perfect for modern living rooms, kitchens, and dining areas. Ships with a slope ceiling kit, 36â€ of suspension chain and 71â€ of wire. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Black