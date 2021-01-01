From retrofete
retrofete Tatum Jeans in Grey. - size 26 (also in 25, 27) retrofete Tatum Jeans in Grey. - size 26 (also in 25, 27) 98% cotton 2% elastane. Made in Italy. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 4-pocket styling. Elastic waistband and cuffs. Acid washed. 18 at the knee narrows to 8 at the leg opening. ROFR-WJ15. FW21-4044. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.