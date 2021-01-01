From tattooed mom inked pretty women skin artist
Tattooed Mom Be So Mommy and Make Tattos Inked Pretty Women Tote Bag
Advertisement
Tattoo are painful and yet beautiful. Cool mom loves body tattoes. Tattoo Artists works as a Tattoo Artist. People bleed when the Art is stitched on the skin. Tattoo is an art that most people hate. Artistic people consider their body as their journal. Perfect surprise in any kind of celebration. Husband gift for tattoed wife. Tattoos pretty perfect gift. Great birthday mother's day gift. Gift for mom who loves temporary tattoos. Psychotic tattooed mom funny gift. Proud son daughter gift for parents. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.