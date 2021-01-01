From maybelline
Maybelline Tattoo Studio Eye Liner 940 Rich Amethyst - 0.04oz
Create your most attention-grabbing eyes yet with Tattoo Studio Pencil Liner. The fade, smudge, and sweat-resistant formula glides on with one quick stroke. This game-changing pencil eyeliner features intense color pigments and a precision tip for effortless application. Our semi-permanent eyeliner lasts up to 36 hours, and disappears without a trace for zero mess removal. Step 1. Draw this precision pencil eyeliner along the upper lash line. Step 2. Let the liner dry for 20 seconds. For removal: Press and hold a makeup wipe on your lid for three seconds, then glide the wipe across the eye area. Repeat if needed. Warning: Eye cosmetics in a scratched, infected or irritated eye and scratches from cosmetic eye applicators can lead to eye damage and in extreme cases, even blindness. If your eye is scratched, stop using all eye cosmetics and go to an ophthalmologist immediately. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Color: Rich Amethyst.