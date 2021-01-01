Tate Wall Sconce by Astro Lighting - Color: Brown - Finish: Glossy - (1334008)

Inspired by one of the most evocative features of the Southbank skyline, Tate Wall Sconce combines two strong, simple metal elements to provide a decorative yet discreet wall light. Minimal, elegant, and sophisticated, Tate is ideal for modern living and dining rooms, as well as hallways, entryways and home offices. Founded in 1997, Astro Lighting is a British company that produces modern lighting for international audiences. Their designs feature clean lines, quality materials and precise manufacturing. From the smooth, ribbon-like Sofia Wall Sconce to the minimalist Enna LED Floor Lamp, their creations are simple yet sophisticated, practical and engaging. Color: Brown. Finish: Bronze