From eldon
Eldon Task Brass Floor Lamp
Advertisement
A single line of solid brass draws the eye from top to bottom of this floor lamp by Mermelada Estudio. Simple rod base grounds the piece with a single, cylindrical shade on top. Fully adjustable shade swivels up/down/side-to-side to direct light where you want it. Perfect for reading nooks and tight spaces. Finished with a foot switch on the cord for easy on and off. Learn more about Mermelada Estudio on our blog. CB2 exclusive. -Designed by Mermelada Estudio -Solid brass -Accommodates one 25W max Type A bulb not included or 9W LED bulb included -UL-listed learn more -Dust with a dry, soft cloth; no abrasive cleaners -Made in IndiaNote: This item is manufactured in compliance with U.S. standards. If you are purchasing this item for use outside of the U.S. or Canada, use only with the appropriate outlet adaptor and voltage converter for your country. Do not plug into an electrical outlet higher than 110-120V as this could result in fire and/or injury.