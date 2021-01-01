From picket house furnishings
Picket House Furnishings Taryn Tufted Barrel Chair
Sink into luxury with the Picket House Furnishings Taryn Tufted Barrel Chair. This accent chair is well-dressed in your choice of available velvet upholstery color. You'll love the curved barrel shape of this chair. Designer details include interior button tufting, piping along the seat, and gold-finished, tapered legs. If you're drawn to on-trend furniture with a fashion-forward sense, you'll love Picket House Furnishings. With inspired designs in furniture and accents in captivating fabrics, finishes, and colors, Picket House is dedicated to quality pieces in every style imaginable. Best of all, you'll love the value you'll discover in their expansive selection. (ELET798-3)