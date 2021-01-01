Warner Tartan Eggshell Distressed Texture Wallpaper

Advertisement
Tartan Eggshell Distressed Texture Wallpaper by Warner. Add a calming energy to walls that bears the resemblance to a woven design with Tartan. Its array of light brown, taupe, and eggshell hues lend to its soothing color palette. Tartan is an unpasted, fabric backed vinyl wallpaper. Tartan Eggshell Distressed Texture Wallpaper is an unpasted fabric backed vinyl material. This wallpaper has a no repeat and a random match and is both scrubbable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 27 inches by 27 feet. and covers about 60.8 square feet. Warner Studio's beautiful wallpapers bring a new level of interior design possibilities to life. Showcasing an impressive breadth of styles from traditional, to contemporary, and elegant to subtly textured, Warner wall coverings are an industry leader for fine design. Embellish your space and make it memorable with the perfect wallpaper, the backdrop for your home.