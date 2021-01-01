Tarra 25" Counter Stool
Description
Features:Suitable for dining, kitchen and game roomSeat Style: SquareStools Included: YesNumber of Stools Included: 2Base Color: EspressoSeat Color: IvoryFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Frame Metal Finish Application: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Frame Wood Species: Seat Material: UpholsteredSeat Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seat Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingUpholstered: YesLegal Documentation: NoUpholstery Material: Faux leatherUpholstery Fill Material: Nailhead Trim: NoSeat Back Type: Full backLeg/Base Type: 4 legsWeight Capacity: 350Adjustable Height: NoPneumatic/Hydraulic Lift: Swivel: NoSwivel Range: Stackable: NoFolding: NoArms Included: NoArm Material: Arm Color: Footrest Included: YesDurability: NoneOutdoor Use: NoWater Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaProduct Care: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseStyle: Modern & ContemporarySuitable for High Use: YesDS Wood Tone: Espresso WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernTufted Cushions: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CALGreen Compliant: FIRA Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: GSA Approved: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ISO 9001 Certified: CAL TB 133 Compliant: LEED Project Appropriate: SCS Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 42Overall Width - Side to Side: 20Overall Depth - Front to Back: 22Seat Height - Floor to Seat: 24Adjustable: NoMaximum Overall Height - Top to Bottom: Minimum Overall Height - Top to Bottom: Maximum Seat Height - Floor to Seat: Minimum Seat Height - Floor to Seat: Back: YesBack Height - Seat to Top of Back: Back Width - Side to Side: Arms: Arm Height - Seat to Arm: Arm Width - Side to Side: Arm Depth - Front to Back: Footrest: YesFootrest - Seat to Footrest Distance: Footrest - Floor to Footrest Distance: Overall Product Weight: 38Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAdult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: