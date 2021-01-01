From science teacher students designs
Tardigrade Water Bear Extinction Event Champion Microbiology Tote Bag
Any Biologist, microbiologist teacher, or student will love this graphic that features the indestructible tardigrade or water bear. The coolest extremophile on the planet. If you are a sea bear fan then you will adore this joke tardigrade design. Very few creatures on this amazing planet of ours can claim to have survived all five mass extinction events so far. The Tardigrade water bear can. A perfect present idea for the science lover, zoologist, biology nerds, teachers, or students. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.