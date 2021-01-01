Furniture of America Tara Upholstered Dining Chairs - Set of 2, Champagne

Furniture of America Tara Wood Tufted Dining Chairs - Set of 2, ChampagneIncludes: Two (2) Dining ChairsStyle: TransitionalFinish: ChampagneMaterials: Faux Leather, Solid Wood, Wood Veneer, MDFFaux crystal button tuftingUpholstered in sleek silver faux leatherPadded faux leather seat for extra comfortCurved chair legsScrolled backrest adds to the design's elegant appearanceAssembly requiredShips in 1 boxes Dimensions & Weights:Overall dimensions: 22"L x 26"W x 40"HSeat height: 18.88"Seat depth: 17.25"Weight capacity: 225 lbsProduct weight: 50 lbsClick here to view the assembly guide Shop the matching Collection:Round Dining Table: Item #5634737077-Piece Dining Table Set: Item #5690231299-Piece Dining Table Set: Item #569023131Buffet: Item #569705141Dining Table: Item #569705121