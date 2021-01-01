Vitamin A Tara Tie Side Bottoms

The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Keep your poolside style on-point wearing the Vitamin ATara Tie Side Bottoms with a low-rise waist, sgold-tone ring details, and spaghetti ties. Cheeky rear coverage. 83% recycled nylon, 17% lycra. Hand wash cold, lay flat to dry. Made in the USA. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.