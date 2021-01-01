Kaleen Tara Palma Ivory 6 ft. x 6 ft. Round Area Rug

With the Kaleen 6 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug, you can bring a fresh appearance to any setting. This round rug has a transitional style, bringing a classic appearance with a modern variation that will suit your home design for a look that achieves the best of both worlds. Designed with ivory elements, it will tone down your decor. It has a floral print, so you can add a natural touch to your space. This tufted rug features a 100% wool construction, which delivers additional comfort and thickness. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it is an eco-friendly choice for your living area.