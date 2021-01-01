Tapio Red Wine Set of 2 by Iittala (1008524)

Elegant and unique, the Tapio Red Wine Set of 2 creates a pleasurable experience each time they are used. Made out of blown-glass, the bubble captured in each individual piece is hand-made at just the precise moment when the glass is at the correct temperature and consistency. Whether used in a formal or casual setting, the bubble in the stem of the glass creates a quality of lightheartedness that reminds us to enjoy each fleeting moment. What started as a glass factory in Iittala, Finland, now celebrates generations of essential objects made to enrich people's everyday lives. Iittala creates distinctive, multi-functional objects with lasting design that allows for individual use and expression.In the early years of modernism and functionalism, during the 1930s and 40s, pioneers like Alvar Aalto and Kaj Franck led the development of the Iittala brand. Their belief was that objects should always be designed with a thought, essential and above all, available to all. It was their thinking that set the foundation for the Iittala design philosophy ; to push the boundaries and to give people beauty and function.Iittala strives to create icons that will last a lifetime. What started as a glass factory in Iittala, Finland, now celebrates generations of essential objects that are made to enrich people's everyday lives. More than just beautiful objects, Iittala creates timeless designs that will never be thrown away.