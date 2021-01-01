Tapia Bar Height Dining Table
Description
Round Ash Veneer Table Top w/Adjustable Height BaseFeatures:Adjustable Height Table BaseAsh Wood Veneer Table TopCommercial grade industrial metal modern contemporary tablePerfect for dining kitchen, restaurant, barIndoor useTable Shape: RoundTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Ash wood veneerBase Material: SteelBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: SteelNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color (Top Color: Natural): NaturalTop Color (Top Color: Walnut): WalnutBase Color (Base Color: Matt Gunmetal): Matt GunmetalBase Color (Base Color: Frosted Black): Frosted BlackTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoSeating Capacity: 2Table Base Type: Four legStorage Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseDS Wood Tone (Base Color: Matt Gunmetal): Light WoodDS Wood Tone (Base Color: Frosted Black): Red WoodStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:FIRA Certified: GSA Approved: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoTAA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: NFPA Compliant: SCS Certified: Fire Rated: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Length - End to End: 23.62Overall Length When Fully Collapsed: 23.62Overall Length When Fully Extended: 23.62Overall Width - Front to Back: 23.62Overall Width When Fully Collapsed - Front to Back: 23.62Overall Width When Fully Extended - Front to Back: 23.62Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 41.73Adjustable Height: YesMaximum Height: 41.73Minimum Height: 37.8Leaf: NoLeaf Width - Side to Side: Leaf Length - End to End: Overall Product Weight: 37.4Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededSuggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: 1Estimated Time to Set Up: 15Adult Assembly Required: Yes# of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Avoid Power Tools: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Base Color: Frosted Black, Top Color: Walnut