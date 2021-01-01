From williston forge
Tante Etagere Bookcase
Add one-of-a-kind style and design to any room in your home with this bookcase with doors from the Tante collection. It features three spacious open shelves that are ideal for storing and displaying a variety of different items like decorative plants, organizing bins, your collection of knick-knacks and photos of your family and friends too. This book shelf with doors features a hidden storage area that includes a large fixed shelf for additional storage of miscellaneous items that you prefer to not be seen. It is detailed with rear crossbars for stability and non-rolling fixed casters to add an extra touch of unique style. It will catch the eye of all your guests.