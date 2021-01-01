Dorel Living Tanner 3-Piece Brass Pub Set with Faux Marble Top, White

Modern design brass pub 5-piece set including 1 rectangular table and 2 matching square stools. Set features a faux marble top with a soft brass metal finish base and tempered glass shelves. Made with a strong and durable wood and metal construction. Stools have a straight leg stool design with a built-in footrest. Designed with 3 practical shelves to meet all of your storage needs. Compact size makes this furniture set ideal for any small living space. 1-year limited warranty. Assembly required. Assembled Table Dimensions: 40” W x 22” D x 36” H. Assembled Stool Dimensions: 12” W x 14” D x 24” H. Table Top Weight: 50lbs. Shelf Weight: 20lbs/each.