18kt white gold case with a white gold-tone 18kt white gold bracelet. Fixed 18kt white gold bezel. Silver dial with blued-steel sword-shaped hands and black Roman numerals hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Square case shape. Case size: 17 mm x 15 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Cartier Tankissime 18kt White Gold Mini Ladies Watch W650029H.