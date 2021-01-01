Enza Costa Tank Midi Dress in Nude. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Enza Costa Tank Midi Dress in Nude. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 87% viscose 10% silk 3% lycra. Made in USA. Machine wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Lightweight ribbed jersey fabric. ENZA-WD339. SRS1678. Designer of Enza Costa, Rogue, is a Canadian born based in Los Angeles. The line consists of comfortable yet luxurious fabrics like silk, cashmere, and supima and definitely brings to the collection a sort of understated sheer elegance. A staple must-have in any wardrobe, her tees are featured on celebs like Kristen Bell and Jennifer Lopez.